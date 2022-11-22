FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a fire at a house off Braddock Road in the Annandale area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded to a house on the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Annandale area on the night of Monday, Nov. 21 for a report of a fire.

When crews got to the scene, they determined that one resident was unaccounted for. After making their way inside, they found the resident dead in the house.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.