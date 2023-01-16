The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, officers reported that an incident had occurred in the 11300 block of Democracy Lane.

According to police, one person was taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. The extent of their injuries was reportedly unknown.

Police urge residents to avoid the area and expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.