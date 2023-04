ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Blue Line service is suspended in Pentagon City after a person was reportedly struck by a train in the metro station.

According to a tweet from the Washington Metro-area Transit Authority (WMATA) posted at 10:55 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, service at the station is currently suspended and shuttle busses have been requested.

