STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Stafford are asking the suspects of an attempted theft at a Walmart to turn themselves in — in return for a cell phone that was left by one of the two.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects at the Walmart on the 200 block of Garrisonville Road were attempting to steal a 65″ television but could not fit it in the back of their grey Honda CRV.

After being confronted by several people in the parking lot, the pair decided to leave the Walmart without the TV. In their haste, one of the suspects left their cell phone behind.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Stafford Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.