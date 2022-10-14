Groups of students head to school on foot during Walk & Roll to School day on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Credit: Fairfax County Police Department

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — This week, police officers from departments across Northern Virginia accompanied kids on their walk to school for National Walk & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Walk & Roll to School Day, put on by the National Center for Safe Routes to School, is described as “a celebration highlighting the importance of safe, active travel.”

The day is intended as a way for communities to highlight pedestrian-heavy areas around schools, and to educate young students on walking and biking education, according to the National Center for Safe Routes to School.

“Walk & Roll to School Day is an opportunity to speak to many different needs of communities across America,” Nancy Pullen-Seufert, director of the National Center for Safe Routes to School, said in a statement. “For communities that need safety improvements for walking and rolling near schools, this is an opportunity to highlight those needs.”

On Wednesday, thousands of communities through the country registered for their own walks to school, including throughout the commonwealth. Check out some of the photos from communities across Northern Virginia that joined in on their own community walks:

City of Alexandria

Alexandria Police officers accompany students on their walks — and bike rides — to school on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Credit: Alexandria Police Department Alexandria Police officers accompany students on their walks — and bike rides — to school on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Credit: Alexandria Police Department

Polk Elementary School students in the City of Alexandria walk to school on National Walk & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Credit: Polk Elementary School PTA. Polk Elementary School students in the City of Alexandria walk to school on National Walk & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Credit: Polk Elementary School PTA.

Prince William County

Prince William County Police officers walk local students to school for National Walk & Roll to School Day. Credit: Prince William County Police Department

Fairfax County

Groups of students head to school on foot during Walk & Roll to School day on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Credit: Fairfax County Police Department Groups of students head to school on foot during Walk & Roll to School day on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Credit: Fairfax County Police Department

Fairfax County Police officers greet students during Walk & Roll to School day on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Credit: Fairfax County Police Department