ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — This week, police officers from departments across Northern Virginia accompanied kids on their walk to school for National Walk & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Walk & Roll to School Day, put on by the National Center for Safe Routes to School, is described as “a celebration highlighting the importance of safe, active travel.”
The day is intended as a way for communities to highlight pedestrian-heavy areas around schools, and to educate young students on walking and biking education, according to the National Center for Safe Routes to School.
“Walk & Roll to School Day is an opportunity to speak to many different needs of communities across America,” Nancy Pullen-Seufert, director of the National Center for Safe Routes to School, said in a statement. “For communities that need safety improvements for walking and rolling near schools, this is an opportunity to highlight those needs.”
On Wednesday, thousands of communities through the country registered for their own walks to school, including throughout the commonwealth. Check out some of the photos from communities across Northern Virginia that joined in on their own community walks: