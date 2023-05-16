FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver was charged after police say they struck a Fairfax County Public Schools bus while distracted.

According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash took place at around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16 on the 5200 block of Inverchapel Road in the North Springfield area of Fairfax County.

No children on the bus were injured in the crash, according to police. The driver who hit the bus was treated for minor injuries was charged with driving while holding a phone. Police did not identify the driver.