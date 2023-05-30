STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 21-year-old woman was arrested and charged with DUI after police say she flipped her car on Garrisonville Road in Stafford County.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Garrisonville Road near Shenandoah Lane for a report of an overturned vehicle at around 1:15 a.m. on May 27.

Upon arrival, the deputy found a pathway of crushed brush and foliage in the wooded area near the road, at the end of which was the overturned car.

Photo: Stafford Sheriff’s Office

The driver, a 21-year-old woman who police did not identify, had slurred speech and glassy, bloodshot eyes, according to the deputy. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being charged with driving while under the influence and taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail.