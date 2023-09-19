FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Wilson Boulevard in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County was temporarily shut down Tuesday afternoon after trash inside of a garbage truck caught fire.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, trash caught fire inside of a trash truck on Wilson Boulevard near Payton Randolph Drive on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Both Fairfax Police officers and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the scene to put out the fire and clean up the roadway.

Photo: Fairfax Police

Photo: Fairfax Police

Wilson Boulevard was closed in both directions as crews worked to clean up the mess, but the road has since reopened.