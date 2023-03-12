FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Columbia Pike is closed in both directions in the Annandale area of Fairfax as crews battle a structure fire.

According to a tweet posted by Fairfax County Fire/Rescue at 7:36 a.m., crews responded to the 7200 block of Columbia Pike on the morning on Sunday, March 12 and found heavy smoke coming from the building.

A Fairfax Police helicopter was dispatched to respond to the fire, which has caused Columbia Pike to be closed in both directions between John Marr Drive and Backlick Road.

No injuries have been reported so far as a result of this fire. According to Fairfax County Fire/Rescue, as of 10:14 a.m., the bulk of the fire was under control.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.