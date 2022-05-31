PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 15-year-old has been charged after he was allegedly found with a knife inside his high school in northern Virginia.

According to Prince William County police, a student at Freedom High School in Woodbridge was found with a knife on school property on May 18. The weapon was never displayed or part of a threat.

A school resource officer assigned to the high school was notified that the student, identified only as a 15-year-old male, had a knife while in school, according to police. School personnel found the knife while investigating a violation of school policy.

Following an investigation, the student was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property on May 27. The teen is being held at the juvenile detention center.