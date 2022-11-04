PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department is currently searching for a suspect who was armed when they robbed a 7-Eleven in Manassas, according to police.
At around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, officers were called to the 7-Eleven located at 10460 Sudley Manor Drive for a reported robbery.
Police said that an unknown man entered the store, walked to the service counter and demanded money from the employee.
During the encounter, the suspect implied he had a firearm, according to police. He then took an undisclosed amount of money before running away. There were no injuries reported as part of the incident.
Officers deployed a K-9 unit to search but were unable to locate the suspect.
Police said the suspect is described as a Black male. He was reportedly wearing a mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt with a red t-shirt underneath, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000.