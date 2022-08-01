FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police said they have arrested a man last week after he allegedly exposed himself at a Walmart department store near Vienna.

At 6:45 p.m. on July 26, officers responded to the scene of a reported exposure incident at the Walmart store located at 1500 Cornerside Boulevard.

At the scene, officers were told that 27-year-old Demetrius Mills had exposed himself to a woman and a juvenile in the store’s clothing section before walking away. According to police, Mills then returned to the clothing section a second time and exposed himself again.

Police said Mills left the store before officers arrived on the scene, but was spotted nearby hours later by Walmart’s loss prevention officers, who called police. Officers arrested Mills and charged him with two counts of indecent liberties and two counts of indecent exposure.

Mills currently being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

According to police, Mills is also a suspect in other recent exposure cases that occurred in Vienna — near Tysons Square Shopping Center as well as at the Walmart location mentioned above — between July 24 and July 26.

Anyone with information regarding any of the exposure cases is asked to contact Fairfax County Police at 703-246-7800, or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips mobile app.