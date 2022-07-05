Prince William County police arrested the last suspect in the June 17 shooting into dwelling, Jerell Blakey Jr. (Photo: Prince William County police).

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The last of three suspects in a shooting that happened on June 17 in Woodbridge has been arrested.

Police said the suspect, Jerell Joseph Blakey Jr., was taken into custody without incident on Saturday, July 3. Blakey Jr., 22, was charged with attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The two other suspects, Wilson Doswell IV and Sirr Morris-Helms were arrested on June 27. According to police, both men were taken into custody before police found Doswell to be in possession of a firearm and Morris-Helms to be in possession of a concealed firearm.

Police were called to the Riverwood Apartments at the 2700 block of Yosocomico Ln. in Woodbridge on June 17 at around 6:15 p.m. in response to a reported shooting. According to police, a group was near a shed on George Page Place when gunfire was exchanged with another group.

According to Prince William police, both groups then dispersed. Police said that a round of shots entered an occupied residence, grazing a 9-year-old girl. Rescue personnel responded and treated her for minor injuries.

Police said they found an unoccupied parked car and a tree that had projectile damage. Multiple shell casings were also found where the groups previously were.

Anyone with further information on this incident can contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip here.