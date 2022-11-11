PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This week, the Prince William County Police Department arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred at a school carnival in April.

At around 9:22 p.m. on Friday, April 15, officers working an off-duty security detail at a carnival on the grounds of Gar-Field High School, located at 14000 Smoketown Road in Woodbridge, heard possible gunfire coming near the entrance of the school. When officers went towards the gunfire, they found a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

The victim was flown to a nearby hospital, where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

An uninvolved vehicle was also hit by a bullet as the driver was leaving the carnival, but the driver was not injured.

According to police, two groups were leaving the carnival and got into a verbal argument in the parking lot. At one point during the argument, the suspect fired multiple rounds in the parking lot of the school. The victim was in the parking lot at the same time and was hit, likely as an accident, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing a possible suspect leaving the scene after the shooting. According to police, the suspect was described as a Black male, possibly in his teens, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes.

In May, Prince William County Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered a reward for information on this suspect.

The suspect has now been identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile, police said. He was charged on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with malicious wounding, possession of firearm by a juvenile, discharging a firearm while on school property and discharging a firearm in a public place resulting in bodily injury.

The suspect remains incarcerated at the Juvenile Detention Center, where he was being held on unrelated charges. His court date is pending.