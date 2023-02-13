PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of the suspects of an armed robbery that occurred in January at Waggy’s Towing and Truck Service, located at 14955 Dumfries Road.

During the incident on Jan. 13, a group of employees and a supervisor were in the parking lot when four men in a black Chevrolet Equinox pulled up next to them. Two of the men got out of the SUV with firearms and demanded money from the group.

After taking cash from the supervisor, the men got back in the SUV and fired several rounds as it drove away.

During the investigation, officers determined a former employee was involved in the robbery and obtained warrants for his arrest. On Feb. 11, 37-year-old Carvell Jarmain Williams was located and taken into custody by Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies.

Williams has been charged with robbery, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and grand larceny.

The investigation remains ongoing as officers attempt to identify the other suspects involved in the robbery. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.