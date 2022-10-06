MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — A 20-year-old Manassas man was charged with assault and battery after police say he kicked and swung at officers responding to the scene of an assault.

According to the Manassas City Police Department, officers responded to the 8000 block of Butternut Street for a report of assault just before 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 1.

When they got there, the responding officers tried to arrest the suspect, who swung at them. The suspect hit one of the officers while doing so, causing major injuries, according to police.

The officers were eventually able to arrest the suspect, who kicked one of the officers in the stomach while in custody. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Mario Herrera Macay, was charged with disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.