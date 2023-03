According to Prince William Police, the person pictured is believed to have broken into a bank through the roof. (Photo: Prince William Police)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Police in Prince William County are asking for help identifying and locating a burglary suspect who they say is believed to have broken into a bank through the roof.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the burglary took place on March 22 at a Bank of America on Dale Boulevard in the Dale City area.

According to Prince William Police, the person pictured is believed to have broken into a bank through the roof. (Photo: Prince William Police)

Anyone who recognizes the person pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.