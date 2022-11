FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole goods from a department store in Fredericksburg.

The thefts reportedly occurred on Monday, Nov. 7, at the Kohl’s department store in Central Park Plaza mall.

Police said the two suspects left the store and drove away in a dark-colored sedan.

(Courtesy of Fredericksburg Police Department)

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is encouraged to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122.