FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is still investigating a crash that took place on Jan. 11 that killed two juveniles and sent one to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers responded to the 7400 block of Lee Chapel Road in the Burke area at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 and found a 2019 Lexus IS350 that had gone off the road.

7400 Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County

Three people were in the car at the time of the crash. The driver and the rear passenger, both juveniles, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third person, a teenage girl, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. She is still in the hospital.

After examining evidence taken from the scene of the crash, as well as the car’s airbag control module, investigators have determined that it was traveling at 100.7 miles per hour at the time of the crash. It was also determined that the car was airborne for about 130 feet.

The crash is still under investigation.