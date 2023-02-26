STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A high-speed police chase in Stafford County ended with an arrest and several charges for the 18-year-old driver.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol on Garrisonville Road near Vulcan Quarry Road on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 25 when, just before 7:10 p.m., he saw a blue Toyota minivan speed past him heading west. As the minivan passed the deputy’s car, the driver turned off the lights and drove into the darkness.

The deputy went after the suspect, who turned right onto Ripley Road and went into the Apple Grove neighborhood. The suspect turned onto several roads in the neighborhood, still with his lights off, before getting back on Ripley Road.

The deputy followed the suspect back onto Garrisonville Road and then onto Joshua Road, where the suspect gave up and stopped at the intersection of Joshua Road and St. Robert’s Drive. Four juveniles were riding in the car at the time of the pursuit, all of whom were released to their parents.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Grant Egan, who was arrested and charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.