CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Culpeper Police Department is currently looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that occurred at a Walmart in the town of Culpeper.
At around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, two suspects were involved in a shoplifting incident in the 800 block of James Madison Highway.
According to police, two male suspects loaded a shopping cart with a Vizio speaker system and a Pac-Man arcade machine. They then reportedly left the store without paying after removing the security wiring from the items.
The suspects were reportedly seen leaving the parking lot in a white Chevy Camaro 2-door with a sunroof and blacked-out wheels.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Officer A. Booth at 540-727-3430. Or email an anonymous tip at tips@culpeperva.gov.