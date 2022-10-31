CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Culpeper Police Department is currently looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that occurred at a Walmart in the town of Culpeper.

At around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, two suspects were involved in a shoplifting incident in the 800 block of James Madison Highway.

(Courtesy of Culpeper Police Department)

According to police, two male suspects loaded a shopping cart with a Vizio speaker system and a Pac-Man arcade machine. They then reportedly left the store without paying after removing the security wiring from the items.

(Courtesy of Culpeper Police Department) (Courtesy of Culpeper Police Department) (Courtesy of Culpeper Police Department) (Courtesy of Culpeper Police Department)

The suspects were reportedly seen leaving the parking lot in a white Chevy Camaro 2-door with a sunroof and blacked-out wheels.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Officer A. Booth at 540-727-3430. Or email an anonymous tip at tips@culpeperva.gov.