Two D.C. teens were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking that took place in Arlington County.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two 17-year-old from Washington, D.C. are in custody after police say they stole a car in Virginia using a gun that been stolen from Maryland.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, officers responded to the 2800 block of Fort Scott Drive in the Aurora Highlands area of Arlington for a report of an armed carjacking.

It was determined that a man was sitting inside of a parked car when two teens with firearms walked up to him and demanded him to get out. The teens then got in the car and drove away.

Another officer saw the teens in the car heading north on Interstate 395 and tried to stop them, but the teens refused to stop and a chase began. The chase continued into D.C., where the teens crashed the car near the intersection of 14th Street SW and D Street SW before taking off on foot.

Officers ran after the teens and were able to catch up to them and take them into custody. The teens were taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure but it was determined that they were not injured. While searching the stolen car, the officers found a firearm which had been reported stolen from Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The teens are being held in D.C. while they wait for extradition to Virginia.