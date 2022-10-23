FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police and personnel from the FBI Washington Field Office are responding to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir in southeastern Fairfax County.

According to a tweet from the military base, Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials and the FBI Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad, as well as local police is responding to an ongoing barricade situation.

The base’s Tulley, Pence and Farrar Gates are still operational. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

