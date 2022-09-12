PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department gave an all-clear this morning after responding to a report of an alleged incident of a student with a gun at an area high school.

Earlier in the day, the Prince William County Police Department posted on social media about an alleged incident of a student with a gun at Freedom High School in Woodbridge:

“INCIDENT: REPORT of a student who had a gun at Freedom High School. Involved student has been DETAINED. SRO [School Resource Officer] and officers are on the scene & investigating. NO SHOTS have been fired & no injuries are reported.”

Then in a later update, the Prince William County Police Department posted an update that read: “Ref incident at Freedom H.S. the school will resume normal operations & there will be a continued police presence as the investigation continues. NO shots were fired & NO injuries were reported. Two male juveniles have been DETAINED.”

A second update posted today on the Prince William County Police Department’s social media account said after an extensive search, no weapon was located on school property and the investigation was continuing.

Police are asking anyone with more information about the incident to contact Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-5123.