MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County found a put bull who had been shot and killed while responding to a report of a missing person in Manassas.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, the person reported missing, later identified as Daniel Charles Taylor, was under the influence of medications mixed with alcohol when he fired multiple rounds inside his house on the 7700 block of Gateshead Lane.

One of the rounds struck his family’s pit bull, which was later found dead in the home. A neighboring residence was also struck. The gunshots were not initially reported to police.

Later that day, at round 6 p.m., Taylor was taken from nearby Splashdown Waterpark to a local hospital. When the family could not find him after returning home later that night, they contacted police.

When officers arrived at the residence, they determined multiple shots has been fired inside the residence and that they resulted in the pit bull being killed and a neighboring residence’s wall being struck.

Police said no other injuries or property damage were reported. Animal Control responded and collected the pit bull.

Taylor was later located at the hospital were he remains. Warrants for him have been obtained, he is being charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm and felony animal cruelty.