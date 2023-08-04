FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver and passengers of a vehicle in a deadly crash with an oncoming train in Fauquier County have now been identified by Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred shortly after 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of Winchester Road and Delaplane Grade Road in the town of Delaplane.

According to police, a 2015 Honda Accord was traveling north of Winchester Road when it came behind stopped traffic waiting for an approaching Norfolk Southern train at a railroad crossing.

Instead of waiting with the traffic, police said the Honda crossed the centerline, drove around the stopped vehicles, disregarded the railroad crossing arms and drove straight into the path of the oncoming train.

The Norfolk Southern train remained at the scene following the crash.

The driver of the Honda — which was reportedly stolen out of Winchester, Virginia — has now been identified as 19-year-old Jeremiah A.T. Greenfield of Winchester. Greenfield received serious injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

The two passengers of the Honda have now also been identified. Haidan B. Smallwood, 18, of Berryville, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where she later died. Nakii Russell, 20, of Leesburg, had minor injuries and was taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

The driver and both passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. No one on the train was injured.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police in consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.