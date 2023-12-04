FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State Police have identified the pilot who died after a single-engine plane crashed in Fauquier County during the evening on Sunday.

The pilot — who was the only person inside the plane — was identified as 62-year-old Simmie A. Adams, of Bealeton.

State Police initially responded to a reported plane crash near the intersection of Midland Road and Ebenezer Church Road in Fauquier County, which occurred at 3:54 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation revealed that a 1975 Beechcraft single-engine plane was attempting to land when it hit several trees, which caused it to crash into a field and catch fire.

No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified of the crash, according to State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.