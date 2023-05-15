CITY OF FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Fairfax Police Department has identified the man who they say attacked staffers in Rep. Gerry Connolly’s office.

According to police, at around 10:49 a.m. on May 15, officers responded to a report of an active assault at Rep. Connolly district office, on the 10600 block of Main Street. Officers responded to the scene and the suspect was arrested within five minutes of them receiving the call.

It was determined that 49-year-old Xuan-Kha Tran Pham of Fairfax went into the office and attacked two congressional staffers with a metal baseball bat. Two staffers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one officer sustained a minor injury.

Rep. Connolly was not in the office at the time of the incident.

Pham has been charged with malicious wounding and aggravated malicious wounding. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

No motive has been determined in this incident. Fairfax City Police are coordinating with Capitol Police and the FBI Washington Field office in the investigation.