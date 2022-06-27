MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the suspects involved in an armed purse robbery in Manassas that left one injured last week.

In the early morning of Monday, June 20, officers responded to the 7100 block of Gateway Court in Manassas to investigate a reported armed robbery.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, told police she was inside her parked vehicle with an acquaintance when three people — two women and one man — approached her vehicle. One of the women drew a firearm. According to police, the victim was struck by one of the women before having her purse taken away.

Police said surveillance footage later revealed one of the suspects pulled the victim from the vehicle. They then took her phone and fled the area in a black Honda Accord. The victim reported minor injuries, according to police.

Credit: Prince William Police

Police have obtained arrest warrants for all three suspects. Their names and descriptions are below:

Franklin Alexander Ortiz, 28, of the 11000 block of Kinship Court in Manassas, Virginia Hispanic male, stands 5-foot 5-inches, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos

Tara Dawn Nicole Jones, 33, of the 900 block of Hilltop Drive in Woodstock, Virgina white female, stands 5-foot 4-inches, weighs 310 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes

Brianna Gae Loree Jones, 32, of the 900 block of Hilltop Drive in Woodstock, Virginia white female, stands 5-foot 4-inches, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes



Anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of these three individuals is asked to contact Prince William Police at 703-792-6650, or Crime Stoppers at 703-792-7000.