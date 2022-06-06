PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department is searching for two men who broke into a car dealership building in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police witnessed two masked individuals inside Lustine Toyota Dodge located at 14227 Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge after an alarm activation occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m.

The suspects drove away in a black Mercedes AMG with tinted windows and black rims after seeing officers arrive at the scene.

The suspects gained access into the dealership by smashing the rear window of a vehicle parked in the lot and driving it into the service bay door. Once inside, suspects tampered with multiple vehicles before officers arrived at the location. No property was reported missing.

Suspects have not been identified.

Police describe one as a white male, approximately 5-foot 10-inches tall, 180 to 190 pounds and last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the back. They were also wearing grey shorts and grey sneakers with a white trim.

The other is a light-skinned male approximately 5-foot 5-inches tall with a thin build. They were last seen wearing a black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, gloves and a backpack.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Prince William County Police Department tip-line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web-tip here.