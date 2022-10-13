PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man serving time in the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center was charged after police say he threw water on an officer inside the facility.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center, located at 9320 Lee Avenue in Manassas just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 for a report of an assault on a staff member.

It was determined that an inmate, identified as 28-year-old Alexander McCadden, threw a cup of water at an officer. The officer was not injured and McCadden was charged and is still in custody at the Adult Detention Center.