PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating an alleged homicide that occurred in Dumfries early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries at 5:35 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 to investigate multiple reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a car near Morgan Court that had been hit by gunfire. Police then found an adult man in the driver’s seat of the car with gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the man’s identity will be released once it has been confirmed and a next-of-kin have been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000.