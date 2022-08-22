PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County police are investigating an incident where a crossbow bolt was shot into the window of a Woodbridge home on Saturday.

Officers responded to a home on Woodvale Court in Woodbridge on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 2:31 p.m. for a report of a discharged crossbow.

According to police, the homeowner was inside when they heard a loud noise. It was later discovered that a crossbow bolt had shattered the front window of the house and become stuck in the curtains.

No injuries were reported and no other property damage was found.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Prince William Police at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip online here.