PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Woodbridge that killed one man and injured another.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, three men were standing on the sidewalk around 7 p.m. at the 16600 block of Georgetown Road on July 20, when two unknown men appeared from a nearby alley. Police said the two men began shooting at the three men, hitting multiple cars in the process, before running away.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the victims, a 21-year-old named Brian Darnell Marshall, of Woodbridge, with a gunshot wound. Officers provided immediate first aid to Marshall until rescue personnel arrived. Police said that Marshall was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The second victim found at the scene by police was a 26-year-old with a gunshot wound in his hand. He was also taken to a local hospital, where his injury was determined to be non-life-threatening.

Fairfax County Police helicopters were used to survey the area and look for the suspects, but they were unable to be located. Police said the suspects were only described as black males, wearing all dark-colored clothing.

Police said detectives from the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information as to what occurred, anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.