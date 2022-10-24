PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after a reported shooting at Tandoori Night Bar and Grill in Prince William County overnight.

On Oct. 24, at 12:22 a.m., officers responded to the shooting located in the 14600 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge. Officers responded to a local hospital first and found a 27-year-old man being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Obtained video surveillance showed the man parked his vehicle in a parking lot of the restaurant before an acquaintance approached a black Hyundai in the same lot.

According to police, there was a brief argument before someone in the Hyundai fired multiple rounds and hit the victim. The other vehicle also fled the parking lot, police said.

The man ran to a vehicle before driving to the hospital with the acquaintance. No additional injuries were reported.

The Prince William County Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.