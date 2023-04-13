Editor’s Note: Hours after the Fairfax County Police Department said it was investigating two similar cases, detectives found that in one of the incidents, nothing criminal had taken place. The story here has been updated to reflect that information.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — People in different areas of Fairfax County told police that the drivers of suspicious-looking buses tried to pick up children Thursday morning and that, in each case, the driver of the bus drove off when someone from the community confronted him.

By early Thursday evening, investigators found that there was nothing to one of the reported incidents.

The Fairfax County Police Department said that the first report was of an incident in the Reston area shortly before 7:45 a.m. A person in a short white bus with a blue stripe supposedly tired to pick up a student at a bus stop in the area of Southington Lane. Officers said somebody confronted the driver. When that happened, the driver closed the door of the bus and left.

The second reported incident, which involved a different bus, took place around 7:55 a.m. in the area of Chynoweth Street and Telegraph Road in Lorton. After investigating the claim, police tweeted an update at 7:51 p.m. that said officers identified the bus driver, that the bus was there for a pickup, and that no criminal activity was involved.

The Fairfax County Police Department asked anyone with information that could help detectives to call (703) 691-2131. People also can provide information anonymously through Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online.