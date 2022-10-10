The Prince William County Police Department is investigating two separate incidents in which homes were shot at in the Woodbridge area.

According to police, just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 5400 block of Quarles Court in the Woodbridge area. The homeowner told police that they heard gunshots and noticed that their home had been damaged.

It was determined that multiple shots were fired before a light-colored vehicle was seen leaving the area. While investigating, the responding officers saw that bullets had gone into the living room and kitchen areas of the home.

Later that morning, at around 8:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of the destruction of property at a home on the 3500 block of Veronica Lane. The homeowner told police that they had found a bullet fragment and bullet hole in a wall in the living room. It was determined that multiple shots were fired after which a vehicle was seen leaving the area via Smoketown Road. Officers found shell casings on the ground on Smoketown Road.

No injuries were reported as a result of either incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-8555.