PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives from the Prince William County Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred behind a business in the county Thursday night.

Police said officers responded to the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Upon arrival officers found a community member providing first aid to an 18-year-old man who had been shot.

Detectives said the investigation revealed rounds were fired in the wooded area behind a local business, which then hit the victim. Police said the suspect vehicle quickly left the scene after the shooting.

The victim, identified as Milton Humberto Escalante Escobar, of Woodbridge, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

At this time police do not believe the shooting to be random, and said there is believed to be no current threat to the community. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000.