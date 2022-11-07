PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.

When they got there, police found shell casings on the ground and determined that several rounds had hit the outside and inside of the home, and three nearby homes sustained damage consistent with being shot. No injuries were reported from the incident.

It was determined that a dark-colored sedan drove up to the home and a masked man got out. The man fired several rounds before getting back in the car, which then left the area. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.