PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, officers were called to the 14700 block of Potomac Mills Road to assist the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department with a reported death investigation.

According to police, members of the Department of Community Services contacted first responders after locating a body inside a tent in a wooded area by Potomac Mills Road. Police said the victim was found with no obvious signs of trauma.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Prince William County Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time as authorities work to notify the next of kin.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or online.