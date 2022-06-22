DUMFRIES, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police are investigating an attempted shooting outside of an apartment complex in Dumfries.

Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Potomac Ridge Apartments in Dumfries to investigate a report of a shooting.

Police said they found out a 33-year-old man was parked in front of the complex, located in the 2800 block of Woodmark Drive, when two unknown men approached him on foot.

There was a verbal altercation between the men, one of whom took out a firearm from his waistband. The victim drove away from the scene as the man fired several shots, one of which hit the victim’s car, according to officers.

The victim then drove to a nearby business and called the police. When they responded, officers were informed that another shooting was reported in the same area where a residence was struck. They later found out both calls were about the same incident.

Authorities found shell casings in the roadway of Sherwood Drive near Powells Creek Boulevard, officers said no injuries or additional damage were reported.

According to police, one of the men was described as Hispanic, between 21 to 25 years old, with a heavy build and wearing a white shirt. The other suspect was described to be a tall, Black man with hair twists, wearing a black shirt.