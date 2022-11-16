Fairfax City Police say the two people pictured stole over $4,000 worth of merchandise from an ULTA cosmetics store. (Photo: Fairfax City Police)

FAIRFAX CITY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Fairfax City are asking for help identifying and locating two people they say stole over $4,000 worth of merchandise from a cosmetics store.

According to the City of Fairfax Police Department, a man and a woman went into an Ulta Beauty store in the 9600 block of Main Street on Nov. 5 and stole $4,009.92 worth of merchandise. They then left the area in a white U-Haul van.

Fairfax City Police say the two people pictured stole over $4,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta cosmetics store. (Photo: Fairfax City Police)

The male suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s or early 40s wearing grey camouflage cargo pants, a grey shirt, a dark blue zip-up hoodie and a camouflage hat with a Punisher logo.

The female suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic woman in her late 30s or early 40s carrying a black Adidas duffel bag and wearing a blue T-shirt, a mustard yellow knit beanie, teal or grey Croc-style shoes and black leggings.

Anyone who recognizes either of the suspects or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax City Police at 703-279-7999.