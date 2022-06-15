FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are actively seeking any suspects involved in an incident that took place early Tuesday morning, when a man was robbed at gunpoint in Fredericksburg.

According to Fredericksburg police, the victim was sitting in his vehicle on the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m. when he was approached by a man he did not know. Police said in a release that the unidentified man — the suspect — pointed a gun at the victim and demanded that the victim hand over his personal belongings. The victim complied. The suspect then drove off in a dark gray SUV.

Patrol officers set up a perimeter around the scene and began an investigation of the incident, but they were unable to find the suspect. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information that can help identify and locate the suspect is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122.