CITY OF FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help locating a stolen car and four suspects described as “four young males” after a reported carjacking of a delivery driver.

According to police, officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodland Drive at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 4 for a report of a carjacking.

It was determined that a delivery driver had just completed a delivery when four young males approached the driver, pushed him to the ground and punched him before getting in his car and driving away. No weapons were displayed and the victim was not injured during the incident.

The suspects are described as one white male and three Black makes, all four were wearing all black and some were wearing face coverings. Police did not provide a description of the stolen car.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call City of Fairfax Police at 703-385-7924.