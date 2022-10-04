Police in Arlington County say the man pictured is wanted for malicious wounding in connection to a Sept. 25 incident.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Arlington County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say was caught on security camera footage during a fight.

According to police, officers were called to the 500 block of 23rd Street South at around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 25 for a report of a fight in progress. When they got there, they found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It was determined that the victim got into a verbal dispute with a man that escalated and ended with the man assaulting the victim, stealing his jewelry and breaking his phone. The man is described as a 6-foot 2-inch tall Black man weighing around 160 pounds. He was wearing black jeans, dark-colored sneakers, a white shirt, a bandana, a black jacket and what is believed to be a New York Yankees hat.

Anyone who believes they’ve seen the man pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Arlington Police at 703-228-4180.