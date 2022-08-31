PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County are currently searching for a man after he allegedly assaulted a woman multiple times while kidnapping her child.

On the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers arrived at a playground on the 8300 block of Barret Drive in Manassas to investigate a reported assault.

According to police, their investigation revealed that the victim, identified as a 23-year-old woman, was at the playground with her 3-year-old son and an acquaintance, now identified as the suspect, when the latter took the victim’s property after the two of them got into an argument. Police said the suspect then took the victim’s child without permission and began to walk away.

Abraham Cinto Jr. Photo: Prince William Police

As the victim tried to get her child back, police said she was physically assaulted by the suspect several times. The suspect burned the victim with a cigarette, used pepper spray and grabbed the victim by the neck during the incident, according to police.

The victim was eventually able to get away from the suspect and contact police. While officers were on their way to investigate the incident, they were told that a family member of the victim found the child and the suspect at the playground and took the child, who was unharmed and returned to the victim, police said. The victim reported minor injuries.

According to police, the suspect fled from the area before officers arrived at the playground. The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Abraham Cinto Jr., and police said he is wanted for abduction, assault with a caustic substance, assault and battery and petit larceny.

Police have released the following photo of Cinto Jr. for anyone who may have seen or can help locate him. He is described as 5-foot 4 inches tall, weighs 171 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000 or send a tip through P3 Tips.