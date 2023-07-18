According to police, 53-year-old Marvin Rene Linares Valdez is wanted in Spotsylvania County for rape. Police say he may be driving a blue 2006 Ford truck with Virginia tags TWJ3778 or a black 2011 GMC SUV with Virginia tags TWX4163. (Photo: Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office)

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who is wanted for rape.

According to police, 53-year-old Marvin Rene Linares Valdez is wanted in Spotsylvania County for rape. Police say he may be driving a blue 2006 Ford truck with Virginia tags TWJ3778 or a black 2011 GMC SUV with Virginia tags TWX4163.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Linares Valdez or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.