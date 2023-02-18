FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say exposed himself to a group of juveniles in the Vienna area of Fairfax County.

Photo: Fairfax Police

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 15, three juveniles were playing on the 9600 block of Masterworks Drive when an unknown man approached them and exposed his genitals. The man left the area before officers made it to the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 30 and 40 standing between 5’8″ and 5’10” with dark blonde hair and a slim build. He was wearing dress shoes, khaki pants and a blue sweater with a dark blue and white stripe.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, knows anyone matching the suspect’s description or has information related to this incident is asked to call Det. K. Montwill of Fairfax Police at 703-246-7800.