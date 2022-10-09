According to Virginia State Police, 75-year-old Anthony Ascone was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. (Photo: VSP)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department for a missing man.

He is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Kia Sportage with Virginia tags 2ZBOTS.

Ascone stands about 5’10” and weighs around 270 pounds. He has brown eyes and balding white hair.

Ascone suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety. Anyone who believes they may have seen Ascone or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.