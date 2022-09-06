Photo: Lower Allen Township Police

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in central Pennsylvania are asking for help finding a missing teen who is believed to be in the Leesburg area.

According to the Lower Allen Township Police Department, officers responded to a report of a missing juvenile at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. It was discovered that 13-year-old Allison Robles left her home in Lower Allen and took an Uber to the Bed Bath & Beyond on Fort Evans Road in Leesburg.

It is believed that Allison was going to Leesburg to meet an unknown male by the name of “Sebastian,” who was described to police as a Hispanic Male around 13 or 14 years old.

Allison stands about 5’4″. Anyone who believes they have seen her or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call 911.